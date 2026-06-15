PlayStation Plus First Day One Game of 2026 Coming This August

The first free day-one PlayStation Plus game is officially coming this August. While day-one releases are commonplace for Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus typically only gets a few a year, hence why the first of 2026 is going to be an August release. More specifically, an August 4 release. Meanwhile, because day-one PlayStation Plus games are so uncommon, when they happen, they are more noteworthy than a day-one Xbox Game Pass game.

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More specifically, developer House House and publisher Panic — the pair who brought you 2019’s Untitled Goose Game — have announced they will release their co-op multiplayer adventure game Big Walk on August 4 via Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and PC. And when it releases, it will be a PlayStation Plus monthly game, which means free with all tiers of the subscription service: Essential, Extra, and Premium. During the month of August, it will not just be free to download and play, but free to keep, or at least free to keep with an active subscription to the Sony subscription service.

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About the Free PlayStation Plus Game

Big Walk is set to be the sophomore release for developer House House. However, despite the popularity of Untitled Goose Game, it isn’t generating much buzz, which makes its PlayStation Plus deal make sense. This gives it both money up front, but exposes it to a larger audience.

As for the game, it is a cooperative multiplayer adventure about teamwork and talking. In it, players explore a large open-world full of challenges, puzzles, and discoveries. It remains unclear what ultimately is the objective of the game other than exploring and hanging out. It’s possible this is ultimately the objective.

It is also a mystery how much the game is going to cost when it releases, but the studio’s previous game cost $20, so it will be at least this, if not $25 or $30. Whatever the case, PS Plus subscribers will be spared a meaningful purchase.

The good news is that while PlayStation Plus subscribers have to wait eight months for the first free day-one game, the next is arriving not long after. To this end, when Runescape Dragonwilds releases on September 15, it will be the second day-one PlayStation Plus game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.