PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy With “Bad” Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are unhappy with October’s free games. For the month of October, PS Plus subscribers are getting Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X. If this was an Xbox Live Games With Gold lineup, subscribers would be pretty content with it, because it would be a pretty solid lineup for a service that’s had largely lackluster offerings for the past few years. However, PlayStation Plus subscribers have been spoiled with some huge lineups this year comprised of games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Control, A Plague Tale Innocence, and Battlefield 5. Suffice to say, subscribers, or at least subscribers over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, aren’t very pleased with the lineup.

In a poll with nearly 2,000 votes, the vast majority of results are for options that range from “bad” to “eh,” with only a minority of subscribers selecting the “okay” and “good options.” Of course, on the Internet, everything skews towards negative, but even taking this context into consideration, it’s not enough to negate the fact that the consensus is that Sony let down PlayStation Plus subscribers this month.

Not only are many subscribers disappointed with the quality of the free games, but many are also unhappy that the lineup doesn’t include a single horror game. In fact, it doesn’t even include a game with horror elements. Of course, with Halloween this month, everyone is in the mood for some spooky games, so it’s odd PlayStation didn’t capitalize on this. Exasperating all of this is the fact that subscribers in Asia got an extra free game, and it’s a good one.

