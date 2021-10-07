PlayStation Releases Mysterious New PS5 Update

PlayStation has released a mysterious new PS5 system update. The update was pushed this morning, and according to Sony, it “improves system performance” and nothing else. Of course, there are finer details to these system performance improvements, but the patch notes of the update don’t provide these details. By the time you’re reading this, dataminers may have unearthed these details, but at the moment of publishing, this hasn’t happened yet.

Typically, these “improves system performance” updates are vague because they don’t do anything meaningful, at least as far as consumers are concerned. However, this isn’t always the case. Nintendo is famous for limited and vague patch notes for updates that make secret improvements and additions. Further, these updates are often used to implement technology and features for the future that aren’t ready to be talked about. For example, we knew Bluetooth support was coming to the Nintendo Switch before it was announced because dataminers unearthed files referencing as much in updates just like this one.

As for the update itself, it’s 913 MB in size, which means it should be a fairly straightforward download, even for those plagued with bad Internet. That said, the minuscule size of the update also suggests that while there may be some hidden details to it, none of it is anything major.

As always, we will keep you updated as we learn more about the update, whether officially or unofficially. As for when the next PS5 update will arrive, we don’t know exactly, but one should be coming before the end of the month. In the meantime, for more coverage on the PS5 — including all of the latest news and restocks, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.