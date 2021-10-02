PS4 Players Furious With New Free Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy with one of October’s free games. On PS4 and PS5, PS Plus subscribers, for October, are getting Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21. Compared to previous months, it’s a somewhat underwhelming offer, however, in Asia, it’s not the full offer. In the home continent of PlayStation, PlayStation Plus subscribers are not only getting all three of these games, but Castlevania Requiem on PS4 as well. As you would expect, subscribers in Asia are thrilled with this additional freebie. However, in North America, Europe, and elsewhere, players are less impressed.

Unfortunately for subscribers in these regions, there’s no way to bypass this odd decision and nab the extra freebie as the offer is indeed region locked. The only option is to create an account for the region and then buy PlayStation Plus on this account. That said, at this point, your wallet would be better off just buying the game outright.

“Terrible business decision not having this in other territories. We have the internet. We can see what you’re doing,” said one PlayStation fan of the news. “Region -pecific anything video game related is so bizarre,” added another PlayStation fan. “Maybe an incredibly niche JRPG or along those lines can be justified but Castlevania? Nintendo is notorious for this kind of crap too. It’s like these companies enjoy upsetting their customers.”

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear why Castlevania Requiem has only been made free in Asia, however, it’s worth noting this isn’t super rare. It’s not common, but it does happen every once in a while, though more often than not it’s for a game no one cares about. That said, if PlayStation does provide any type of explanation, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

