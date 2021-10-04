New Sly Cooper Game for PS5 Is in Development, According to Insider

Within the past month, a new series of rumors started to come about suggesting that PlayStation would soon be looking to revive its 3D action-platformer franchise, Sly Cooper. The most recent installment in the series, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, released back in 2013 for PlayStation 3, but since that time, no new entries have come about. Fortunately, it seems like the franchise won’t be laying low for much longer, if a new update to a previous rumor is to now be believed.

According to one Nick Baker, who has been a reputable source of inside information over the course of 2021, Sly Cooper is set to make a comeback at some point in the future. Baker revealed on social media today that he has spoken to a new source recently that reiterated to him that Sony is preparing to bring Sly Cooper back into the spotlight. Baker didn’t say what form this return of the iconic racoon would take, but it stands to reason that a formal Sly Cooper 5 could be in the cards given how Thieves in Time ended on a cliffhanger. Then again, PlayStation could also look to reboot the franchise as a whole for a new generation of fans.

Hey Sly fans. I guess some good news? My “normal” Sony source (was originally told by a newer source) just confirmed to me that Sly is indeed coming back. That’s it. That’s all. Just an update since many of you still DM me to this day. — Marvel vs CapNick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) October 4, 2021

Likely the biggest question surrounding a new Sly Cooper game at this point involves the studio that would work on such a project. Previously, Sucker Punch Productions was the developer behind the first three installments in the franchise. However, Sucker Punch now seems to be busy with Ghost of Tsushima, which will surely end up receiving a sequel based on the success of the first game in the series. Conversely, Sanzaru Games, which worked on Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, is now owned by Facebook and Oculus Studios. With this all in mind, it’s hard to know which team might be looking to revive Sly Cooper if this rumor does indeed turn out to be true.

