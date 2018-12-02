PlayStation Plus: Last Chance To Get Your Free Games For November

This weekend is your last chance to get your free games for November if you’re a PlayStation Plus member.

For those that don’t remember what free goodies PlayStation is dishing out for the second to last month this year, they are as follows:

Yakuza Kiwami (PS4)

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PS4)

Burly Men at Sea (PS4, PS Vita)

Roundabout (PS4, PS Vita)

ARKEDO Series (PS3)

Jackbox Party Pack 2 (PS3)

You can download each and every game right here.

Yakuza Kiwami is a remake of the beloved Yakuza that has been entirely rebuilt in the Yakuza 6 engine. In other words, it has been remade to look like a modern game. In addition packing everything you love and expect from classic Yakuza, it features additional content, such as never before seen stories and new voice actor castings.

“In a society where respect and honor holds great importance, there is an even higher regard for these traits within the one organization that is most feared by all: the Yakuza. Kiryu Kazuma – a former rising star in the Yakuza who is rebuilding his life after serving a 10-year prison term for murder – suddenly finds himself caught in a spiraling underworld plot involving a mysterious girl known as Haruka and a missing $100 million. Kazuma must use his fists and his wits to stay alive as he unravels the complex web of truth and lies that surrounds the notorious Yakuza.”

As for Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, it’s a remaster of 2011’s cult-hit, Bulletstorm from the developer of Gears of War and Fortnite, Epic Games. Like Yakuza Kiwami, in addition to having all of the original content, it has a variety of new content to encourage fans that played the original to give Full Clip a try.

“Step into the boots of Grayson Hunt after a crash landing on an abandoned resort planet forces him to make a hard choice: survival or revenge. An exiled member of the elite assassin group Dead Echo, Graysons blind desire for vengeance finds his crew stranded on Stygia where he can finally confront the commander behind his betrayalor get his team off the planet alive.”

As always, oncethe PlayStation Plus free games switch over to a new month. That’s it. You won’t be able to download them. So if you haven’t already, be sure to get those downloading soon. And in case you missed it, you can find the free games for December right here.