PlayStation Plus Reportedly Adding 2024’s Best Horror Game Soon

PlayStation Plus is reportedly gearing up to add 2024’s best horror game to the service in just a couple of short weeks. By all accounts, this past year was a strong one when it came to horror titles. Games such as Mouthwashing, Still Wakes the Deep, Crow Country, The Outlast Trials, and Fear the Spotlight were all released and ended up being a big hit with fans of the genre. Now, what is widely considered the top horror game from the entirety of 2024 is said to be coming to PS Plus, which will make it easier to access than ever.

According to Dealabs, Sony will be bringing Bloober Team’s remake of Silent Hill 2 to the PS Plus Game Catalog later in October. Released one year ago this week, this revamp of Konami’s iconic horror game was incredibly well-received upon its arrival and garnered an impressive 86/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic. Its addition to PS Plus hasn’t been officially confirmed by Sony just yet, but assuming that this report is accurate, it should become accessible to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Subscribers on October 21st.

October Is a Big Month for Horror Games on PS Plus

It’s becoming clear that Sony is doubling down on horror games for the month of October on PlayStation Plus. Not only does Silent Hill 2 now seem to be on the way, but this month’s lineup of PS Plus Essential games is headlined by Alan Wake 2, the 2023 survival-horror title from Remedy Entertainment. Alan Wake 2 is widely considered one of the best horror games of the past decade and garnered even more acclaim than Silent Hill 2 did when it launched two years ago. For both of these games to soon be accessible through the PlayStation service is a pretty big get, especially with Halloween on the horizon.

Beyond these two games, there are plenty of other fantastic horror experiences on the PS Plus Game Catalog. The Evil Within 2, Outlast 2, Until Dawn, Dead by Daylight, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, and the aforementioned Crow Country are just some of the many horror titles that are on the Game Catalog right now. So if you’re looking to dive into some spooky games over the coming weeks, PS Plus has you covered in more ways than one.

