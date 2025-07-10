7 Best PS1 Horror Games, Ranked

Horror games released on the PlayStation felt like something truly special was about to begin. Survival horror leapt into the spotlight and quickly became the norm when delivering scares on the big screen. Inventory management and tank controls were the standard, so what could a developer do to make their product stand out?

Be it for their terrifying atmosphere, captivating story, interesting characters, or visually impressive cutscenes, here are the best PS1 horror games ever.

7) Dino Crisis (1999)

There aren’t many instances of scary dinosaurs in video games, but Dino Crisis shows developers how to do it correctly. Inducing panic through its fixed-camera, overhead perspective, and tank controls, this survival horror feels like the kitchen scene in Jurassic Park on an endless loop. Although it’s significantly slower than horror as we know it, Dino Crisis held onto the unique charm and signature that all horror games made by Capcom have.

While Dino Crisis hasn’t aged as well as others on this list, it’s an entertaining PlayStation game to revisit and there’s not much like it (both at the time of its release and now). Campy with a hint of cheese, iconic characters, and an easy plot to digest, Dino Crisis is great survival horror, even if it does falter in its gameplay.

6) Clock Tower (1996)

Clock Tower is surprisingly far scarier than its later entries, as it focuses more on a cinematic experience with a slow build and overarching mystery to keep things interesting. You’re constantly moving between different ideas, creating excellent-paced horror that never stays on the screen for too long. Where Clock Tower is particularly effective is in its side-scroller design. This not only gives this retro horror a unique look for the time of its release, but also strengthens its tension as you never know when the killer is going to appear on-screen.

When the terror shows itself, there’s not much else to do but scream and sprint to the nearest hiding spot. The environment is interactive, giving you pa rime opportunity to explore, but also to figure out the safest place to hide if you get seen. Its age is shown in the clunky animations when going through doors as an enemy is chasing you, but that doesn’t make it any less stressful to navigate around the 2D corridors.

5) Parasite Eve (1998)

Parasite Eve is chock-full of unique ideas and standout environments that make you feel like you’re playing a film. The evacuated city paints a lonely picture for Aya, who is often placed far from the camera to show just how tiny she is when compared to the bigger picture. Yet, Aya is the most important person in the world right now as she’s the only one who can save it. Parasite Eve has aged surprisingly well for its unique blend of turn-based and survival horror combat that is completely unique to this horror game.

There is excellent weapon and enemy variety, with boss fight arenas that didn’t feel as restrictive as other survival horror games released in the 90s. The multitude of environments truly make Parasite Eve‘s story come to life as Aya blasts her way through the scenery, uncovering secrets and building her arsenal along the way.

4) Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999)

Raccoon City felt the most alive in Resident Evil 3 as you had greater autonomy than in other entries to explore the streets as chaos ensued around you. The jagged appearance of the PS1 paired perfectly with the ongoing madness surrounding Jill, as zombie hordes slowly chase her to dead ends, and resources grew more scarce the longer time went on.

In true Resident Evil fashion, the level design in RE3 was immaculate, for the entire city was connected with narrow alleyways, densely populated streets, and the persistent threat of Nemesis made walking off-screen to load the next area both tense and terrifying. The feeling of being trapped is prevalent throughout this installment, even though you can move around more freely in the night air than inside RE1‘s mansion.

3) Resident Evil (1996)

Resident Evil stands out for delivering a brilliant atmosphere in such a compact setting. The mansion is not only iconic in its appearance, but its flawless design that makes backtracking and puzzle-solving an absolute pleasure. Showcasing the importance of level design, I can easily look past the limited enemy variety in the first game because Resident Evil was a cinematic masterpiece, regardless.

The fixed-camera angles in the narrow corridors made me feel trapped, forcing my shaky hand to tensely wait by the trigger for a zombie to enter the frame. Exploration is invited as the way you came in is immediately locked behind you, but enjoying the flawless level design became infinitely harder as soon as those damn dogs surprise attacked me. Clearly, nowhere is safe, and Resident Evil captured that feeling of confinement perfectly.

2) Resident Evil 2 (1998)

Two games in one, Resident Evil 2 is pure survival horror with excellent inventory management, level design, puzzles, and intense tank control combat that only makes doom feel more inevitable. Balancing horror and action, Resident Evil 2 isn’t inherently scary, but it has an immersive atmosphere that’s easy to get swept up in. Escaping Raccoon City while it’s falling into chaos is brilliant for the stakes are high immediately off the jump.

You’re given two very different kinds of horror depending on who you play as. Time with Leon feels a lot safer, but isolation is at its highest. Meanwhile, Claire acts as Sherry’s guardian while being more vulnerable to attacks. With unique environments and bosses for both playable characters, Resident Evil 2 is the greatest survival horror game you can play that includes limited resources and a way to fight back by any means necessary.

1) Silent Hill (1999)

A surrealistic nightmare unfolding on screen, Silent Hill grows in complexity and weirdness as you explore the once peaceful town. A thick fog covers the land, making it impossible to pluck out a landmark and make sense of exactly where you are. Feeling aimless, yet with a strong purpose to find your missing daughter, Silent Hill has an impressively strong atmosphere to this day.

Unlike any other horror game I’ve experienced, the town of Silent Hill is full of despair, isolation, and loneliness, even while being full of the worst nightmares a child could imagine. Although gameplay in this era was limited to fixed-camera angles and tank controls, it worked masterfully in creating a truly suffocating atmosphere that remains impossible to beat. With excellent worldbuilding, likeable characters, and a strange plot centered around your missing daughter, Silent Hill stands victorious as my favorite PS1 game ever made, let alone those in the horror genre.