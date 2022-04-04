PlayStation Now Reveals New Games for April 2022

Sony has revealed the latest lineup of games that it’s adding to PlayStation Now in the month of April. In the past week, more noise has been made surrounding PS Now related to its upcoming combination with PlayStation Plus that will take place in June. However, prior to that happening, Sony has made clear that it won’t stop adding new titles on a monthly basis to PS Now in the service’s current form.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog this morning, Sony revealed that it will be adding four new games to PlayStation Now for April 2022. Specifically, those games include Outer Wilds, WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, Journey to the Savage Planet, and Werewolf The Apocalypse – Earthblood. All four of these games won’t be coming to PS Now right this moment, however. Instead, Sony has said that each will be arriving in the service within the coming day on Tuesday, April 5th.

PlayStation Now games for April:

🌌 Outer Wilds

🏁 WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

👽Journey to the Savage Planet

🐺Werewolf The Apocalypse – Earthblood

https://t.co/556zyMHuLG pic.twitter.com/yQ14C4cYyc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 4, 2022

Perhaps the best thing about these new PlayStation Now games for April is that they’re comprised of a number of different genres. Outer Wilds is a time-looping adventure game, while WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship is obviously associated with the racing genre. Werewolf The Apocalypse – Earthblood then gives PS Now subscribers a new RPG to play while Journey to the Savage Planet is a first-person action title. So all in all, there’s a good amount of variety coming to the service this month.

Lastly, it’s worth mentioning that all four of these new games coming to PlayStation Now haven’t been assigned exit dates. Oftentimes when new titles get revealed for PS Now, Sony will add a caveat detailing when they might be leaving the subscription platform. In the case of April’s new additions, though, no dates have been given about when they might be departing. As such, it seems like each will be part of PlayStation Now for quite a long time.

What are your feelings on this new PlayStation Now lineup for April? Are you going to look to play any of these titles if you’re a subscriber of the service? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.