PlayStation Announces PS Plus Extra and Premium Games for June
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers get these games in June:
Now that PlayStation Plus subscribers have already gotten their free games from the Essential tier for the month of June, PlayStation has followed up this week with several more games available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium members. Those include games like more than one LEGO adventure as well as a Far Cry game and some classics like Daxter, though that one and a few others are of course only available to those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium.
Some of the games free through PlayStation Plus this month are also on the PlayStation 4, though some of them are only available to play if you've got a PlayStation 5. This month's PlayStation Plus drop consists of 14 different games which amounts to one more than the ones that were given away last month. Just as we've seen from past PlayStation Plus drops where one series or franchise is featured heavily in a month's games, the LEGO adaptations make of different IPs make up three of the 14 games announced today.
Below is the list of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games available in June that'll all be playable on June 18th depending on what PlayStation Plus subscription you've got. As a reminder, PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers will get only the first set while PlayStation Plus Premium members will get those as well as the three PlayStation Plus Classics.
PlayStation Plus Extra Games for June
- Monster Hunter Rise | PS4, PS5
- Football Manager 2024 | PS5
- Crusader Kings III | PS5
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 | PS4, PS5
- After Us | PS5
- Anno 1800 | PS5
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers | PS4, PS5
- Far Cry 4 | PS4
- LEGO The Hobbit | PS4
- LEGO The Incredibles | PS4
PlayStation Plus Premium Games for June
- Kayak VR: Mirage | PS VR2
- LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy | PS4, PS5
- Ghosthunter | PS4, PS5
- Daxter | PS4, PS5
If one of those games on these lists looks familiar to you as a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you're not imagining things. Far Cry 4 was previously part of the PlayStation Plus catalog, but late last year, it was removed from the subscription. It's back again as of June 18th, however, so if you never got around to it before, you'll have another chance to do so soon.
