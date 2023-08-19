Award-Winning PS5 Game Only $4 in Limited-Time Sale

Hundreds of PS5 games are currently on sale over on the PlayStation Store, including an award-winning PS5 game that's been discounted to just $4.24. Normally the game in question runs at $16.99, so this represents a savings of 75 percent. Better yet for PlayStation fans, the game is also available on PS4, at the same price, so everyone can cash in on the deal. That said, the deal is only available for a limited time. More specifically, it's only available until August 31.

As for the game, it's a platform-adventure from developer Nomada Studios and publisher Devolver Digital. Released in 2018, it racked up numerous end-of-the-year nominations and awards. Most notably, at The Game Awards, it earned three nominations and took home an award from these three nominations for "Games for Impact." It's other two nominations included Best Art Direction and Fresh Indie Game. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game is Gris.

"Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life," reads an official tidbit about the game. "Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities."

The game's official description continues, providing some gameplay details: "Gris is a serene and evocative experience, free of danger, frustration, or death. Players will explore a meticulously designed world brought to life with delicate art, detailed animation, and an elegant original score. Through the game light puzzles, platforming sequences, and optional skill-based challenges will reveal themselves as more of Gris's world becomes accessible."

For $4.24, those who decide to gamble on Gris and pick it up will be treated to a game that is three to six hours long, depending on your playstyle. This, of course, isn't very long, but many swear that the content that is there is good. Further, at a price point of $4.24, you can't really complain.

