PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love New Free Alien Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers are loving an Alien game that comes free with a subscription during the month of December, regardless of tier. This means whether a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber, this new free game can be downloaded until January 2, 2025 for free. And once claimed, the game is free to keep forever as long as an active PS Plus subscription is maintained. If access to the subscription service lapses then access to the game will vanish until the subscription is renewed.

For those that missed it, in the month of December, PlayStation Plus subscribers, for the month of December, can download the following three games for free: It Takes Two, Temtem, and Aliens: Dark Descent. Former Game of the Year winner It Takes Two is obviously the highlight of this offering, however, Alien is a big IP with many fans, and it seems some of these fans are enjoying this new addition quite a bit. To this end, one of the top posts on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page this week is a posting praising the free Alien game.

“Aliens: Dark Descent is awesome,” reads the post in question. “I didn’t see a whole lot of fuss about this game when it first released but since it came to PS Plus I thought I’d give it a go. And holy hell it’s awesome! It’s not quite as polished as something like X-COM and the UI takes a bit or getting used to, but this is an easy recommendation for fans of the Alien series, Commandos, Desperados or X-COM.”

Of course, in isolation this post it not noteworthy, but its popularity suggests this not an uncommon take. Meanwhile, the comments echo this as well.

“I love it, one of the better Alien games to come out,” reads the top comment. “Yeah once it gets the hooks in it’s really fun and rewarding,” adds a second comment.

Those that decide to check out Aliens: Dark Descent now that it is free via PS Plus should expect to dump anywhere between 20 to 30 hours to beat the game. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 50 hours with the free PS Plus game.

