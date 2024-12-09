PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Horrible Start to 2025 for Subscribers

PlayStation Plus subscribers are set to lose free access to a hugely popular game, according to a new leak. More specifically, the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries are set to shed, among other games, a Capcom classic. Those on PS Plus Essential are unaffected by this upcoming change never having had access to the library of games PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers have access to in the first place.

The game in question is notably one of 2019’s best games. In 2019, the likes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Control, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Disco Elysium, Beat Saber, Untitled Goose Game, Gears 5, The Division 2, Borderlands 3, Kingdom Hearts 3, Metro Exodus, Days Gone, Outer Wilds, Detroit: Become Human, The Outer Worlds, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and more all released in what was a pretty major year for video game releases.

The standout horror game of 2019 is not included in the list above though, and that game is Resident Evil 2, a remake of the 1998 classic of the same name. Right now, Resident Evil 2 is free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, but it looks like that will change next month.

Over on Reddit, user “Kayrakaanonline” has released a new post detailing the games that are likely to leave PlayStation Plus in January 2025. For those that don’t recognize the name, the user has built a reputation for predicting this exact thing. And they specifically have discovered a pattern with Capcom games in PlayStation Plus, which is that they leave 12 months after they are added. This has been used to accurately predict the departure of PS Plus games in the past, including several Capcom games last month.

Of course, take this prediction with a grain of salt, but the Capcom pattern has stood the test of time for a while now, so this is almost certainly happening.

“This is definitely leaving. It’s Capcom and Capcom always does one-year-deals with PS Plus,” writes the Reddit user. “Resident Evil 7 left Extra one year later too. If I was a betting man, I would bet on this.”

