PlayStation Plus’ Second Day-One Game of 2026 Officially Coming Next Month

PlayStation Plus has only had one day-one game in 2026. Next month, the Sony subscription will double this tally with its second day-one game of 2026. Unfortunately, for those on PS4, like the first-day-one PlayStation Plus game released last month, this second one is PS5-only. Meanwhile, there isn’t an exact release date, just word that the game will arrive in October, and the moment it does, it will be free with all three tiers of PlayStation Plus: Essential, Extra, and Premium.

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The first PlayStation Plus day-one game arrived last month. That game is Big Walk, which is the highest-rated game of 2026 so far. In other words, this second day-one PlayStation Plus game has some pressure on it, as the bar wasn’t just previously set high, but recently set high. Whether this follow-up — Mycopunk from developer Pigeons at Play and publisher Devolver Digital — will deliver remains to be seen, but subscribers will be happy to see they are getting a second day-one game after the first one took 8 months to arrive.

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A Cooperative First-Person Shooter

For those just learning about this game, it’s a blend of Borderlands, Risk of Rain, Helldivers, and Deep Rock Galactic. In the mission-based first-person shooter that supports up to four-player co-op, you play as a member of the New Atlas Hazard Crew, a squad of odd robots with unique gadgets that have been sent on a mission to rid the galaxy of a deadly fungal menace. And like Borderlands, it puts a large emphasis on player customization.

This is the first release from developer Pigeons at Play, so there is no history to provide insight into the game’s quality. Thankfully, it’s been in Steam Early Access since July 2025, so we don’t need a track record to glean information from. To date, the first-person shooter has 2,972 user reviews with an impressive 91% approval rate.

“Holy grail of movement,” reads one of the game’s user reviews in question. “Does Borderlands better than Borderlands 4. Has more replayability than Risk of Rain, and has Helldivers 2 and Deep Rock Galactic cooperation.” Another user review adds: “Pretty great game if you need something new to scratch that Deep Rock Galactic, Helldivers, and Left 4 Dead itch.

All of that said, it is important to note this will be a monthly PS Plus game, which is to say it will be free from the first Tuesday of October until the first Tuesday of November. During this period, it will be free to add to your PSN library, and as long as you maintain an active subscription, you will retain this free access. If your subscription lapses, you will lose said free access until you subscribe again.