PlayStation Plus Subscribers Warn Not to Sleep on Free Game

PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium offer subscribers on PS4 and PS5 hundreds of free games to check out. In fact, both manage to boast larger libraries than Xbox Game Pass. As a result, many games within the libraries of each get buried and lost in the mix. And sometimes this happens to great games that may not have a big IP attached to them or AAA-level marketing. For example, many PlayStation Plus subscribers have probably never played The Forgotten City, and some PlayStation fans on the PS Plus Reddit page are trying to change this. To this end, a post spotlighting the game has garnered some attention.

"It took a couple of hours to hook me, but once it got me it gave me that rare 'oh s***, games ARE awesome, it turns out," reads the post. "I'm not really trying to oversell it either. It's a tightly developed budget adventure game without any grandiose spectacle. I suspect it's the type of game for a certain niche. The type of player who played Outer Wilds, who likes the adventure that comes with exploring a game that looks shallow on the surface, but goes deeper and deeper if you just follow the leads. But who knows, if you're into that kind of thing, give it a shot, maybe you'll discover a new favorite.

In the comments section, other PlayStation Plus subscribers echo the sentiment, noting "the game is brilliant" and "a very good recommendation." And to be fair, Metacritic suggests this as well, as the game boasts scores that range from 84 to 90, depending on the platform. Obviously, the latter puts it in the region of critically acclaimed.

Developed by Modern Storyteller and published by Dear Villagers, The Forgotten City is a mystery adventure game meets RPG that is actually the full-game realization of a popular Skyrim mod by the same name that came out in 2015.

"Travel 2,000 years into the past and relive the final days of a cursed Roman city, where if one person sins, everyone dies," reads an official blurb about the game. "Combat is an option, but violence will only get you so far. Only by questioning an intertwined community of colourful characters, cleverly exploiting the time loop, and making difficult moral choices can you hope to solve this epic mystery. Here, your decisions matter. The fate of the city is in your hands."

Of course, your mileage will vary with the game, but if you do decide to check it out, be prepared for a game that takes roughly eight to ten hours long. And normally to access this content you'd have to fork over $24.99. How long it will be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium though, remains to be seen.