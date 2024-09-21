A new, free PlayStation Plus game has completely divided subscribers and called into question its 84 on Metacritic, a very solid score but perhaps better than it deserves according to the opinion of some at least. The game in question was released this week, and upon release, made available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Those with only a PS Plus Essential subscription, the standard tier of PS Plus, unfortunately have had to buy the game like every other non-subscriber on PS5 as it was not made available via a PS Plus Essential subscription.

The mystery game is perhaps the marquee PS Plus offering this month, as it was not only a highly-anticipated release, but made free via PS Plus right at launch. The game is The Plucky Squire from developer All Possible Futures and publisher Devolver Digital. Over on the PS Plus Reddit page, some subscribers are loving it, others are properly disappointed.

One of the top posts on the PS Plus Reddit page at the moment is a post praising the game. The popularity of the post, and some of the comments, echo the sentiment of the poster, which is that it "very fun" and an easy recommendation.

"I'm having an amazing time with this game. The mechanics are so unique and interesting! The plot is adorable and the characters are cute and quirky," reads one of the comments, in agreement. "Every chapter seems to bring a new twist to the mechanics that just continually impresses me. The developers did an incredible job with this one!"

While there are more comments than just this that echo the sentiment, there are actually more that challenge the claim. In fact, not only are there comments unimpressed with the game, but that downright don't like it.

"I was excited for this and wanted to like it, but it's just so uninteresting. It's a chore to play and the tone is just too immature and bland," reads one of these comments. "It becomes boring really quick, unfortunately. Like the main gimmick is boring after five uses and it never really becomes difficult or even demanding on your mind. Its essentially a children's game," adds a second comment.

Those with a PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscription have nothing to lose check it out as it is free with these tiers of PS Plus, but those thinking about buying the game based on its positive critical reception and eye-catching trailers may want to do more research before forking over $29.99 for the PS5 game. That said, for what it is worth, we enjoyed our time with the new Devolver Digital release.

"I've been sold on the concept of The Plucky Squire since its first trailer debuted in 2022," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The idea of a 2D and 3D action-platformer centered around a child's storybook was absolutely perfect and had me eagerly waiting for its arrival. Luckily, after having now fully played The Plucky Squire, I'm happy to say the finished product is one that met my expectations and then some."