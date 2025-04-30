PlayStation Plus Free Games for May 2025 Revealed

PlayStation is adding a handful of new games for PlayStation Plus users in May 2025 and you won’t want to miss them. PS Plus is easily one of the best subscription services in gaming, even if you don’t play any games online. It frequently gives you access to some of the best games on PlayStation, including some relatively recent ones. Horizon Forbidden West was added to PlayStation Plus just one year after its initial release, giving patient fans a nice free bonus. Earlier this year, Dragon Age: The Veilguard also came to PS Plus, just months after its fall debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayStation has revealed the new games coming to PS Plus in May 2025. These games are available for all PlayStation Plus tiers and will be available from May 6th, 2025 to June 2nd, 2025. Even if you don’t plan to play these games, it’s worth claiming them because they’re free and you never know when you might want something new to play. April’s PlayStation Plus titles will remain available to claim until May 5th, so if you haven’t snatched up games like Robocop: Rogue City, we highly recommend doing so before it’s gone.

May’s PlayStation Plus games include Ark: Survival Ascended, Warhammer 40:000: Boltgun, and Game of the Year nominee Balatro. You can read some descriptions of each game down below.

Ark: Survival Ascended – PS5

Are you ready to form a tribe, tame and breed hundreds of species of dinosaurs and other primeval creatures, explore, craft, build, and fight your way to the top of the food-chain? Your new world awaits in this survival sim, reimagined from the ground-up with Unreal Engine 5, with high-end graphic features, advanced physics systems and quality of life revamps in every area. Ark: Survival Ascended includes access to all of Ark’s worlds, including Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Ark Genesis Part 1, Ark Genesis Part 2, and more. The game supports public online multiplayer for up to 70 players, private-session multiplayer for up to 8 players, and local split-screen for 2 players.

Balatro – PS4, PS5

In this poker-inspired roguelike deck builder, it’s all creating powerful synergies and winning big. Play illegal poker hands, discover game-changing jokers and trigger outrageous combos in this roguelike strategy experience. Combine valid poker hands with unique joker cards in order to create varied synergies and builds. Earn enough chips to beat devious blinds, all while uncovering hidden bonus hands and decks as you progress. You’re going to need every edge you can get in order to reach the boss blind, beat the final ante and secure victory.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – PS4, PS5

Load up your Boltgun and plunge into battle headfirst! Experience a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, classic, frenetic FPS gameplay and the stylish visuals of your favourite 90’s retro shooters. Play a battle-hardened Space Marine on a perilous mission across the galaxy, as they battle against the Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos. In glorious boomer shooter style, unleash your devastating Space Marine arsenal as you blast through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood. Run, jump and charge across huge levels to shoot, shred and slice the worst heretics across the galaxy!