PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for September Revealed

With PlayStation Plus Essential games for September already out now, the next release to look forward to is the new batch of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games. A leak from a pretty reputable source gave PlayStation Plus subscribers an idea of what those games might look like, and now that those games have been revealed by PlayStation, we can see that the leak was pretty spot-on with what was coming. A total of 16 different games will be added for PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers while PlayStation Plus Premium users will get all of those plus four more classic games.

Some big series headline the list of Extra and Premium PS Plus games for the month of September including the strategic Civilization games and NieR as well as some smaller but still substantial hits like Unpacking and Call of the Sea. For the Premium classics, the Star Ocean series dominates there.

As always, whether or not you like the list of games below is totally dependent on your genre and series preferences, but the amount of games that has been added this time means that there's something hopefully there for all subscribers. However, some have criticized already the age of some of the games. Civilization VI, for example, has often been regarded as one of the better strategic games of its kind that you can play right now, but the game itself came out back in 2016 and only has a PlayStation 4 version, not a PlayStation 5 upgrade. At least one of the games on the list, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, may already be in your library, too, since it was previously available as a PlayStation Plus game last year.

You can check out the full lists of PS Plus Extra and Premium games for September below along with details on whether or not they have a dedicated PlayStation 5 version or just a PlayStation 4 release. All of the games will be playable by those with the appropriate PlayStation Plus subscriptions starting on September 19th. We've included the free PlayStation Plus Essential games, too, to give a better idea of everything that's available.

PlayStation Plus Extra Games for September

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4

Sid Meier's Civilization VI | PS4

Star Ocean The Divine Force | PS4, PS5

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS4, PS5

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir | PS4

Unpacking | PS4, PS5

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, PS5

This War of Mine: Final Cut | PS5

Cloudpunk | PS4, PS5

Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4

Tails Noir | PS4, PS5

Call of the Sea | PS4, PS5

West of Dead | PS4

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness | PS4

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | PS4, PS5 Your PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for September includes:



➕ NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

➕ 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

➕ Sid Meier's Civilization VI

➕ Unpacking



PlayStation Plus Premium Classics for September

Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster | PS4

Dragon's Crown Pro | PS4

