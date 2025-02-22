New PlayStation Promotion Has Free PS Plus Subscriptions

PlayStation is giving PS5 users the chance to get a free subscription to PS Plus. The Sony subscription service is currently available in three different forms: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. All three of these tiers offer something different for different prices. The most expensive tier is PS Plus Premium, which costs $17.99 a month or $159.99 for 12 months. And it this tier of PS Plus that PlayStation is giving away for free to PS5 users.

What’s the catch? Well, the new offer doesn’t just require PS5 users to sign up but to participate to win. More specifically, those interested in a free PS Plus subscription will need to sign-up for the upcoming TopSpin 2K25 tournament and join at least one match and stay in the lobby until the designated match start time to be eligible to win a free PS Plus subscription.

Those that are randomly selected will know they won because they will get a notification on their PS5 within several days after the tournament’s conclusion. That said, the offer will expire 30 days after being issued, so be sure to keep a lookout for notifications.

Those hoping to save $159.99 on a 12-month subscription to PS Plus Premium are going to be left wanting though. The giveaway is for PS Plus Premium, but only one month of the subscription service.

Those unfamiliar with PS Plus Premium, it features everything PS Plus Essential and PS Plus Extra offers, but access to the Classics Catalog as well. In other words, in addition to online access, monthly free games, and an evolving library of PS4 and PS5 games, it gives subscribers free access to an evolving library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. It also adds exclusive game trials and cloud streaming to the package as well.

The majority of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games released on PS5 via the Classics Catalog are released on the PlayStation Store for individual purchase, but not all of them. And of course, PS Plus Premium subscribers don’t have to purchase said games because they have free access to them.

TopSpin 2K25 is now serving on PS Plus Extra and Premium 🎾



