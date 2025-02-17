PS Plus Subscribers Slam “Greedy” Sony Over Unexpected Charge

PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 have slammed Sony as “greedy” over an unexpected charge to users of PS Plus. One of the major perks of a subscription to PlayStation Plus — whether PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, or PS Plus Premium — are the free games given out to PlayStation Plus users every month. These games are not technically free as they require a subscription to PS Plus and can only be kept as long as an active subscription is maintained, however many consider them to be free as they are not the reason they are subscribed to PlayStaton Plus. In other words, they are often viewed as an additional, free perk.

Over the years, many great PS4 games, and PS5 games, have been given out for free via PS Plus. That said, a new decision from Sony is a gentle reminder to those with many PS Plus games in their library that they don’t own these games.

The decision involves Day Gone, which was made free via PS Plus back in April 2021 and which has been made free via the PS Plus Collection as well. Those that own the game via PS Plus will not qualify for the $10 upgrade that Days Gone owners who bought the game are being offered for the upcoming release of Days Gone Remastered.

For those that missed it, PlayStation recently announced Days Gone Remastered for PS5. It is set to release on April 25 and will only be $10 for everyone who already owns it on PS4, unless you own it via PS Plus. If this is the case, you are paying $70 like everyone else. And PlayStation Plus subscribers are not happy about this.

Over on the PS Plus Reddit page, one of the top posts this week is a post flagging this information, and the replies are full of PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 not happy they have been excluded from the upgrade path, and who now have no intention in checking out the remaster.

“Well, then I am not buying it. I am not gonna pay full price + $10 for game that Ive already played,” reads one of the comments in question. “Well, then they can leave a lot of money on the table instead for no reason other than what appears to be greed. I can’t think of a technical limitation that wouldn’t allow this type of upgrade,” adds another comment.

There are over 500 comments, and most of them are negative, and some go as far to call Sony “greedy” and other more unsavory things. Suffice to say, many PS Plus subscribers aren’t happy, but PlayStation will have known this was going to be the reaction when it made the decision. In other words, it’s highly unlikely they are surprised by this reaction.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has not responded to any backlash over this recent, controversial decision. We do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on PS Plus — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here.