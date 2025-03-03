PlayStation Plus Users Have 24 Hours to Get Xbox Exclusive for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have roughly 24 hours to get a former and notable Xbox console exclusive. The free PS Plus download is available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers. This includes PS Plus Essential subscribers, as well as PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers. That said, once downloaded, the free game is only retained with an active PS Plus subscription. Once a PS4 or PS5 user’s subscription lapses, the free PS Plus game will be blocked in their library until they buy it as a regular purchase or resubscribe to any tier of PS Plus.

As for the free game in question, it was released back in 2022. And at release, it was only available on PC and Xbox consoles. It ended up being a major grab for Microsoft and Xbox Game Pass, the latter of which it was a day one release for. And upon release, it broke Xbox Game Pass records. Not only was it the biggest Xbox Game Pass release of 2022, but the biggest third-party Xbox Game Pass release of all time. It was also the biggest single-player Xbox Game Pass release of all time.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the free PlayStation Plus game set to expire tomorrow is High on Life, a first-person shooter meets action-adventure game from Squanch Games, the studio of Justin Roiland, who also is credited as the creator of the game. Roiland is most notably the co-creator of Rick and Morty.

Right now, High on Life is free on PlayStation Plus alongside Payday 3 and Pac-Man World Re-Pac. The offer will expire tomorrow morning though as the games are replaced with March’s offer, which consists of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

High on Life typically costs $39.99 on the PlayStation Store. Those that check it out for free via PS Plus should expect a game that is about 8 to 13 hours long with the variance taking into account skill level, playstyle, and completion rate. Those that want to 100% the game though will need closer to 20 hours with the comedic adventure.

“Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you’ve really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store for those unfamiliar with it. “Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero’s call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen. Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Squanch Games!”

Unlike some PlayStation Plus games that are limited to just PS5 and PS5 Pro users, this free PS Plus game is also available to PS4 and PS4 Pro users as well as the game is natively available on both generations of PlayStation consoles.

