The PlayStation Store Just Got a Little Better for PS5 Fans

Sony has finally fixed a major issue with the PlayStation Store that has been a problem for PS5 users, and PS4 users before them. While over the years Sony has bene quick to update the PS5, and now the PS5 Pro as well, the PlayStation Store is rarely updated. While it is technically updated every week with new deals and sales, from a design and function perspective it doens’t change very much. This means PlayStation fans are not just often stuck with bad iterations for long stretches of time, but sometimes without basic features or with broken features. In this case, we are dealing with the latter, or at least a feature that was previously broken, because it appears this same issue has finally be fixed.

Previously, the PlayStation Store wishlist notifications on the PS App were completely busted. PS4 and PS5 users could wishlist PS4 and PS5 games all they want, they were never going to get notifications when that game went on sale, making the feature completely obsolete. This means, PlayStation fans have had to manually check for deals on PS4 and PS5 games they were interested in. According to PSLS though, this issue has been resolved in an update that apparently Sony pushed out alongside the new PS Store deals it posted this week.

The question is whether or not the fix was intentional or not, and whether it will remain fixed. The answer to the former is presumably yes, but the answer to the other is anyone’s best guess. PlayStation Store support, as noted, is not good so it is hard to have much confidence fixes will stick.

It is worth noting this specifically to those who use the PS App, and not those who use the web version of the PlayStation Store, or the PS Store version built right into PS4 and PS5 consoles.

