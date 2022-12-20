New Xbox Exclusive Dethrones Minecraft as Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass

A new Xbox console exclusive released this month via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has dethroned Minecraft as the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. It's unlikely to sit on the throne for long, but it's an impressive achievement for the new game, which is far from a marque release, but is managing to make noise in a fairly quiet December. While the game is an Xbox console exclusive it doesn't actually come via Xbox, but Squanch Games, who presumably received a hefty check from Xbox to make it exclusive to Xbox consoles at launch and to release straight into Xbox Game Pass.

The game in question is comedic first-person shooter, High on Life. If "comedic" sounds funny to you, it's because it's rarely used. There aren't many "comedic" games. However, once you realize this game comes from the mind of Justin Roiland, the creator of Rick & Morty, the use of comedic isn't very surprising.

Released on December 12, the game hasn't quite landed with critics, only garnering Metacritic scores ranging from 63 to 68, depending on the platform. However, its user score on Metacritic is substantially higher and the game is earning positive user reviews over on Steam.

The Xbox exclusive High On Life is now the #1 Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass.



"From the Co-Creator of Rick & Morty and Solar Opposites, comes High On Life," reads an official pitch of the game. "Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you've really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero's call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen."

The game's official description continues: "Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland!"

