PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2025 Revealed (And They’re Shocking)

PlayStation has revealed the next free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of March 2025 and they’re pretty shocking. For the most part, the free games that tend to hit PS Plus are pretty dated. While the service has seen plenty of day-one additions in the past, these titles are usually smaller in stature. Any AAA games that land on PS Plus eventually are typically a couple of years old at the very least. For PS Plus in March 2025, though, the subscription platform is getting a massive RPG that launched less than six months ago.

Set to go live next week on March 4th, PlayStation Plus users at every tier will be gaining access to Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Far and away the biggest game of the bunch here is Dragon Age: The Veilguard as it was only released by BioWare and EA back in October 2024. Based on financial data from EA, the latest entry in the Dragon Age series fell drastically short of its sales expectations, which is seemingly what has resulted in this quick addition to PS Plus. The Veilguard will be the only PS Plus game for March that is solely available for PS5.

As for Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, their inclusion on PS Plus is far less surprising. Both games are set to be downloadable for PS5 and PS4, with each having also been quite well-received. As such, March is looking like quite a strong month on paper for PS Plus and will give subscribers plenty to play.

To learn more about all of these upcoming additions to PS Plus, you can get a look at trailers and description for each game here:

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

“Enter the world of Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities – steeped in conflict and secret magics. Now, a pair of corrupt ancient gods have broken free from centuries of darkness and are hellbent on destroying the world.

Thedas needs someone they can count on. Rise as Rook, Dragon Age’s newest hero. Be who you want to be and play how you want to play as you fight to stop the gods from blighting the world. But you can’t do this alone – the odds are stacked against you. Lead a team of seven companions, each with their own rich story to discover and shape, and together you will become The Veilguard.

Unite the Veilguard and defy the gods in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, an immersive single player RPG.”

Sonic Colors Ultimate

“The evil Dr. Eggman has built an interstellar amusement park – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called ‘Wisps.’ Use Sonic’s speed to free the Wisps and gain their amazing powers as you explore six unique worlds, filled with hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features a new game mode and enhanced gameplay – it’s the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience.”

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection assembles thirteen classic TMNT games by Konami in one incredible package. This collection provides a unique opportunity for gamers to experience these immensely popular and very influential games on PlayStation and includes a fantastic set of new quality of life features.”