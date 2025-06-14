PlayStation Plus Users Considering Switch to Game Pass After Latest Announcement

PlayStation Plus users are considering switching to Xbox Game Pass after the latest update from Sony. It has been well documented by many, but Xbox Game Pass has been on fire, particularly with day one games. Some recent examples include The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. And obviously, this has not contrasted with PlayStation Plus well. While the library of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium keeps pace with the library of Xbox Game Pass, the latter gets many day one games, including some huge releases at release. The same can not be said of PlayStation Plus.

While Xbox Game Pass has had a showcase year, PlayStation Plus has been sluggish lately. And this is completely embodied by June’s PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium games. If you missed the June 2025 PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium lineup, it is very underwhelming. There is FBC: Firebreak, a day one game for the subscription service, and not much else. The rest of the lineup specifically contains the following games: Battlefield 2042, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2, theHunter: Call of the Wild, We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie, Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes, Train Sim World 5, Endless Dungeon, and Deus Ex: The Conspiracy.

It is a pretty boring lineup for PlayStation Plus, and subscribers are not happy about it. In isolation, the lineup is underwhelming, but it piles onto what has been a largely disappointing year for the subscription service. To this end, some subscribers are considering cancelling and even buying an Xbox, just to get on Xbox Game Pass.

“Genuinely considering getting an Xbox just for Game Pass because what the hell is this,” writes one PlayStation Plus subscriber of the lineup. “WORST month ever,” adds a second subscriber.

A third PlayStation Plus subscriber adds: “Another trash month after a huge pricing increase. Yeah Sony keep doing that soon enough y’all going to lose every subscriber. What a trash month.”

The highlight of the june playstation plus lineup

PlayStation Plus numbers are healthy, so this slow streak for the subscription service doesn’t seem to actually matter much. In contrast, Xbox Game Pass numbers are less healthy and are fairly stagnate, despite everything Microsoft is doing with the subscription service. That certainly says something about the importance of these monthly drops.

