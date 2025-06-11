PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for June 2025 Revealed

PlayStation has revealed the new catalog games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. One of the best things about modern gaming is that it’s very easy to play a lot of great games on a budget. Various subscription services allow you access to hundreds of games and although you don’t get to keep them, they’re there for long enough to get some good mileage out of them. Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus are really the kings of this, with PlayStation Plus taking some cues from Xbox in recent years by adding tiers to PlayStation Plus and offering a back catalog of games.

With all of that said, PlayStation Plus is constantly offering incredible games to its players. In addition to a handful of free to keep games every month that include all-time classics and new blockbusters, PlayStation also offers a catalog of games that players can select from. This rotating line-up isn’t too dissimilar from something like Netflix. PlayStation has revealed the games that are being added to the service’s catalog for June 2025. These are only accessible through the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus, so make sure you upgrade if you haven’t already to take advantage of these games!

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Catalog Games for June 2025

battlefield 2042

This month’s additions are pretty solid. Battlefield 2042 is joining the line-up ahead of the summer reveal for Battlefield 6. This should hopefully get fans in the mood for the future of the series, which is expected to release sometime between now and next spring, though a fall release seems most likely. Remedy’s brand new shooter set in the Control universe, FBC: Firebreak, is also coming to the service on day one. The new game is a co-op shooter, so gather all of your friends and check this one out.

Horror fans can check out a new Five Nights at Freddy’s game, hunting enthusiasts will get access to theHunter: Call of the Wild, and those looking to dig into an old-school classic can check out Deus Ex: The Conspiracy, a PS2 port of the iconic sci-fi RPG. All in all, it’s a pretty great selection of games. You can check out the full list with their respective platforms below.