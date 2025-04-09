PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for April 2025 Revealed

PlayStation Plus is about to add eight more games in April 2025 for those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of the service. Currently, all PS Plus members can grab RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory as part of the April 2025 rotation of free games. For those who happened to be subscribed to the more expensive versions of PS Plus, though, a slew of fantastic titles for PS5 and PS4 are set to roll out shortly.

In total, eight new games are set to come to PlayStation Plus next week on April 15th. While this is fewer games than subscribers might be used to receiving each month, there’s a good argument to be made that the quality of these additions for April is far better than normal. Specifically, Hogwarts Legacy is set to headline the group of new PS Plus Extra and Premium games and will be available for PS5 and PS4. Beyond this, the newest acclaimed indie Blue Prince will also be arriving on the same day of its widespread release, while EA Sports PGA Tour will be joining the service even earlier on April 10th.

On the PS Plus Classics front, Sony is adding one game from the PS2 era and another from the PS1. The PS2 game is that of War of the Monsters, which is a cult-classic from this generation. The PS1 game is then Alone in the Dark 2, which joins Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare as the second title in the franchise that’s accessible through PS Plus.

To get a look at all of the new PlayStation Plus games arriving across Extra and Premium in April 2025, you can find them all below.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, PS4)

Blue Prince (PS5)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2 (PS5)

EA Sports PGA Tour (PS5)

Battlefield 1 (PS4)

PlateUp! (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics (Premium Only)