PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2023 Announced

Sony has announced the lineup of three new games from PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in December 2023. In recent months, PS Plus subscribers have been expressing disappointment with the lineup of free titles that Sony has been giving out. Although there have been some solid titles like Mafia II: Definitive Edition and The Callisto Protocol, nothing has stood out that much on PS Plus in the back half of 2023. Fortunately, December's group of games have now been announced and they include some pretty heavy-hitters.

Going live next week on December 5 and lasting until January 1, all PS Plus subscribers will be able to download LEGO 2K Drive, PowerWash Simulator, and Sable for themselves. Far and away the biggest game of this bunch is LEGO 2K Drive, which only launched a few months back in May 2023 and normally retails for $70. PowerWash Simulator has also proven to be quite popular over the past couple of years while Sable comes from indie publisher Annapurna Interactive. All in all, this is a pretty strong group of games to close out the year and should prove to be pretty well-received by subscribers.

To learn more about all of these new games joining PlayStation Plus in December 2023, you can find descriptions and trailers for each attached below.

LEGO 2K Drive

"Race across the streets, seas and sands as you build your dream rides, brick by brick, and enjoy LEGO 2K Drive's sprawling story mode. Defeat a cast of colorful and memorable racing rivals as you drift and boost your way from racetrack rookie to winner of the coveted Sky trophy. Play together with a friend at home or with up to five pals online in the crossplay-enabled Play With Friends and Play With Everyone online modes. Explore Bricklandia together, or show off your skills in Cup Series and Race modes. From mini-games to side missions, a whole host of vehicle-filled fun awaits you."

PowerWash Simulator

"Release the Pressure with PowerWash Simulator! Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Build your own power-washing business and unlock new tools, upgrades and more – all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish.

Build up your business in Career Mode and complete a variety of dirty jobs across the dusty town of Muckingham. There's no right or wrong; no time pressure or final score, just you and the tools you need to soak away your stress. Want a clean start? Chill out and replay your favorite jobs in Free Play.

From casual, clean freaks to players looking to get into the nitty-gritty, everyone can pick up and play to feel immersed. Absorb the relaxing atmosphere and stress-free pace as you strip dirt from patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks. Stress gets to us all, so sit back, relax, and wash your worries down the drain."

Sable

"Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders. Explore the dunes on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and encounter other nomads as you unearth mysteries long forgotten and discover who she really is behind her mask.

With its unique art style and original soundtrack by Japanese Breakfast, envelop yourself in Sable's world and explore everything at your own pace. There is a lot in this world just waiting to be discovered. Do not be afraid. Take the leap."