8 PlayStation Plus Games Subscribers Are Losing Very Soon

PlayStation Plus subscribers need to prepare for eight more games to leave the service very soon. In mere days, Sony should be announcing the next wave of monthly PS Plus games that will be free for the month of February 2025. After these games go live, new additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog will follow a couple of weeks later. For those subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, though, these eventual additions won’t come without a few losses.

As of next month on February 18th, Sony will be removing eight different PS Plus games from the platform. These games all recently appeared on the “Last Chance to Play” section of the PS5 dashboard, which means that they officially have one month remaining on PS Plus. This time around, most of the departures belong to the RPG genre, with four such games belonging to a single series.

While all of these PS Plus games could eventually come back to the platform, Sony has yet to announce whether or not that will be the case. As such, if any of these games across PS5 and PS4 have been on your radar, you’ll want to start playing them sooner rather than later before they exit PS Plus.

Here’s every PS Plus game that will be leaving next month:

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

“Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the colony. Explore the various planets and locations of Halcyon, including the mysterious Gorgon Asteroid and delightful distilleries of Eridanos. As you encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds.”

Scarlet Nexus

“In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense.

Featuring a dual story, begin your adventure with either Yuito Sumeragi, an energetic recruit from a prestigious political family or Kasane Randall, the mysterious scout whose power and skill has gained great notoriety among the OSF. As their different experiences interweave with each other, it is only then that you will reveal the full story and unlock all the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus.”

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

“Step into the boots of Grayson Hunt after a crash landing on an abandoned resort planet forces him to make a hard choice: survival or revenge. An exiled member of the elite assassin group Dead Echo, Grayson’s blind desire for vengeance finds his crew stranded on Stygia where he can finally confront the commander behind his betrayal—or get his team off the planet alive.

Battle your way through throngs of Stygia’s mutated inhabitants, performing masterful kills throughout the single-player campaign—or one of 30 competitive score-challenge or 12 co-operative multiplayer maps—using Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition’s unique ‘Skillshot’ system that rewards you for executing the most creative and deadly kills imaginable.”

Outriders

“Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark, and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.

With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly.”

Tales of Arise

“For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future.



Featuring a diverse cast of characters, intuitive and rewarding combat system, and a captivating story set in a lush world worth fighting for, Tales of Arise delivers a first-class JRPG experience.”

Tales of Zestiria

“Two nations fight for supremacy and the fate of the realm lies in the hands of Sorey, an inquisitive young adventurer who takes on the burden of becoming the Shepherd, the one the legends foretold would become the savior of all.”

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

“A power struggle begins in a civilization dependent on an ancient technology, the blastia, and the Empire that controls it. The fates of two friends traveling separate paths intertwine in an epic adventure that threatens the existence of all.

Dive into the Definitive version of this game with updated full HD graphics, brand-new music tracks, exciting mini-games, bosses, and a collection of unreleased costume DLC!”

Tales of Symphonia: Remastered

“In a dying world, legend has it that a Chosen One will one day rise from amongst the people and the land will be reborn. The line between good and evil blurs in this epic adventure where the fate of two interlocked worlds hangs in the balance.”