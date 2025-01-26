One of the Best PS1 Games Hit With Enormous Sale on PS Store

Those looking to play one of the best PS1 games of all-time will want to take advantage of a massive discount that is currently on the PlayStation Store. By all accounts, the PS1 has one of the most iconic libraries of any video game console in history. Some of the best PS1 games to ever hit the hardware include The Legend of Dragoon, Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy VII, Crash Bandicoot, PaRappa the Rapper, Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Tomb Raider, Chrono Cross, Spyro the Dragon, Vagrant Story, Gran Turismo, Syphon Filter, Tekken, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, and so many others. Now, arguably the best PS1 game of them all has received a sizable price cut for its PS5/PS4 re-release.

At the time of this writing, the PS Store has drastically discounted Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood. Released in 2018, Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood is a collection of two of the most popular Castlevania games ever. While Rondo of Blood is quite acclaimed in its own right, it’s Symphony of the Night that is the entry that released on PS1 in 1997 and has since been deemed one of the best games ever on the original PlayStation.

Typically, Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood sells for $20 on the PlayStation Store, but it’s now 80% off which brings it all the way down to $3.99 as part of the marketplace’s ongoing “New Year Deals” promotion. This is one of the lowest prices that Castlevania Requiem has ever been available for, with the game previously having only dipped to $2.99 once before. If you’re at all interested in this deal, though, you’ll have to act quickly as it will only remain live through Wednesday, January 29th.

To get a better look at what Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood entails, you can find the game’s trailer and official synopsis here:

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood

About: “Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, first released in 1993, and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, first released in 1997, are now available in one combined package!

Experience two of the greatest games from the famous Castlevania series. Make your way to the top of Dracula’s castle as Richter Belmont, descendant of the famed clan of vampire hunters, in Rondo of Blood, or take the leading role as Dracula’s son Alucard in Symphony of the Night. Enjoy the unique world, the epic classical background music, and the side-scrolling action of the Castlevania series!”