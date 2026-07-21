PlayStation Plus Is Losing These 9 Games in August 2026

PlayStation has today announced the next wave of games that will be departing from the PS Plus Game Catalog in August 2026. As of today, the newest additions to the Game Catalog for the month of July have started rolling out and include the likes of Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy, Indigo Prophecy, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. And while PS Plus subscribers might be thrilled to begin downloading and playing some of these new titles, they’re now on the clock when it comes to the next round of departures for the platform.

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Listed on the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus that appears on PS5 consoles, PlayStation has now outlined the games that are set to depart in the coming month. This lineup is likely headlined by Dead Island 2, which is the popular first-person action game that launched back in 2023. Other big-name games that are set to be taken off of PS Plus include Unicorn Overlord and Earth Defense Force 6, both of which have been natively playable across PS5 and PS4. The other six titles in this list are a bit smaller in nature, but still include some gems that will be missed.

Here’s the full lineup of games that will be removed from PS Plus in August:

Earth Defense Force 6

Unicorn Overlord

Harold Halibut

Dead Island 2

Roki

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Bomber Crew

Space Crew

Onee Chanbara ORIGIN

Per usual, these losses to PlayStation Plus will go into effect on the third Tuesday of the month. For August, this happens to fall on August 18th, which means that subscribers now have less than 30 days remaining to check out these games. While there’s always the chance that these titles could come back to PS Plus, there’s no guarantee that this will be the case.

As for the new arrivals on PS Plus in August, PlayStation has yet to announce what will be joining the service in the coming month. Currently, the monthly free games on PS Plus happen to include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, For the King 2, and CrossCode, all of which will be up for grabs until August 3rd. At this time, a new round of free games for all PS Plus subscribers will then go live. PlayStation should announce this new lineup for the service in a little over a week in advance of its rollout on August 4th. Once we happen to learn what this wave will include, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook.