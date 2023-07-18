PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for July 2023 Available Now

Sony has today pushed live its new lineup of games across PS5 and PS4 that are available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. This past week, it was announced that 18 games in total would be heading to PS Plus for the month of July 2023. And while today’s slate of new PS Plus titles isn’t outright terrible, it does happen to contain fewer big-name additions compared to what we’ve seen in previous months for 2023.

In total, PS Plus Extra subscribers can now access 15 of the new additions to the service today while PS Plus Premium members can play all 18 games in question. On the Extra side of things, this month’s most notable arrival is likely It Takes Two, as the EA-published co-op game is a previous Game of the Year winner. Sniper Elite 5, Undertale, World War Z, and Snowrunner happen to be a handful of other games that most subscribers will want to take notice of.

Likely the biggest games of this month on PlayStation Plus happen to come on the Classics side of things, which is only available to PS Plus Premium members. This is predominantly thanks to the addition of the PS1 games Twisted Metal and Twisted Metal 2, both of which are hugely popular among longtime PlayStation fans. These games also happen to be rolling out mere days before the new Twisted Metal TV series releases on Peacock. So if you’ve been wanting to revisit these older games prior to that show’s release, now you can do so on PS5 and PS4.

To get a look at every new game that has landed on PlayStation Plus today, you can find the full list down below.

PS Plus Game Catalog

It Takes Two (PS5, PS4)

Sniper Elite 5 (PS5, PS4)

Snowrunner (PS5, PS4)

World War Z (PS5, PS4)

The Ascent (PS5, PS4)

Undertale (PS4)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4)

Dysmantle (PS5, PS4)

Circus Electrique (PS4)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4)

Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4)

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure (PS5, PS4)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (PS5, PS4)

Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4)

PS Plus Classics