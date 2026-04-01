PlayStation Plus Free Games for April 2026 Revealed

The next round of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of April 2026 has now been revealed. Over the past week, multiple leaks have come about which have given PS Plus subscribers a decent idea of what to expect from April’s slate of freebies. Now, Sony has confirmed that these previous leaks were accurate and has formally unveiled what titles will be coming to PlayStation Plus in a little under a week.

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Set to go live on April 7th, PS Plus will be adding Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream. Lords of the Fallen is considered the marquee game on PS Plus for April, with its addition to the service coming about at the same time as a major new update for the title going live. All three games are available to play natively on PS5, with Tomb Raider I-III Remastered also being playable on PS4. As for how long these new PS Plus games will be live, they’ll be up for grabs until May 4th, at which point they’ll be replaced by another group of PlayStation titles.

This PS Plus Lineup Is More Extensive Than Normal

April’s group of games on PS Plus is quite strong since it technically includes five games in total. While it’s available as a single download, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered contains three different entries in the iconic action-adventure series. This makes April’s PS Plus lineup the most extensive one that we’ve seen so far in 2026, which is saying a lot given that Sony has made four games available on the subscription service in February and March.

As for the PS Plus Extra and Premium titles coming to the service in April, PlayStation has yet to divulge what these will be. This announcement is one that won’t come about for at least a few more weeks, which means that Extra and Premium subscribers will have to wait a bit longer to see what’s bound for the Game Catalog.

In the interim, if you somehow haven’t grabbed March’s PS Plus games for yourself yet, they remain available to snag until next week on April 6th. This slate includes PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise, Slime Rancher 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road, which together make up one of the best PS Plus waves we’ve seen in a bit.

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