PS Plus Users Frightened of New Game: "One of the Most Terrifying Games I've Played"

If you're easily scared, you may want to avoid one of tomorrow's new free PS Plus games because according to some PlayStation Plus subscribers it's one of the most terrifying games they have ever played. Of course, everyone's mileage with the game will vary, but they aren't the first people to make the claim about the game, which if you haven't played yet, could be the perfect game for Halloween this year assuming you haven't played this year's big horror releases: Dead Space, Resident Evil 2, and by then Alan Wake 2 will be out as well.

The mystery game in question hails from 2014 and developer Creative Assembly. At the time, the game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 78 to 83, which are decent scores but not critical-acclaim. Despite this, it's a fan-favorite of many horror fans, and is considered one of the better horror games of the previous console generation. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Alien: Isolation, which is being added to PS Plus and PS Plus Premium tomorrow, October 17.

"Just wanted to say this is one of my all time favorite games and some of you are in for a treat," writes one PS Plus subscriber of the game. "The feel and visuals of the original 1979 Alien movie are captured so well, it's uncanny. There are plenty of other threats on the space salvage ship – and all are scary. This is probably one of the most terrifying games I've played."

A comment further adds: "It's the only game that made me take breaks because of the anxiety it created. I could only play it as 2-3 hour episodes and then stop until next day. And that is coming from a horror fan."

How long the game is going to be available via these tiers of the subscription service, we don't know. PlayStation nor Sega have disclosed this information. What we do know is that if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will not be getting the game tomorrow; only PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers.

