New Free PlayStation Plus Games Are Perfect for Halloween

As you would expect, some of the free PlayStation Plus games for the month of October are horror games making them perfect for every PS Plus looking to play a horror game for Halloween. Between the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Dead Space this year, and the upcoming Alan Wake 2, horror fans are eating good this year, but not everyone has $60/$70 to drop on these new 2023 releases. If you're in this boat, and have a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscription, then the games below may provide an ample substitute. None of the games below are as new or as good as this year's big horror games, but they are some fan favorites from previous years.

How long any of the games below will be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, remains to be seen. Typically, games are added for at least a few months, and sometimes they stick around much longer than this. Whatever the case, these are part of the libraries of both aforementioned tiers. In other words, they aren't free download, which means when they do depart the subscription service you won't be able to play them again.

Alien: Isolation (Available October 17)

"Fifteen years after the events of Alien, Ellen Ripley's daughter, Amanda enters a desperate battle for survival, on a mission to unravel the truth behind her mother's disappearance. Navigate through an increasingly volatile world as you find yourself confronted on all sides by a panicked, desperate population and an unpredictable, ruthless Alien. Underpowered and under-prepared, you must scavenge resources, improvise solutions and use your wits, not just to succeed in your mission, but to simply stay alive."

Outlast II (Available October 17)

"Two investigative journalists risk it all to uncover stories no one else will dare touch. Their latest lead follows a trail of clues that begin with the seemingly impossible murder of a pregnant woman known only as Jane Doe. The investigation leads miles into the Arizona desert, to a darkness and corruption so deep that no one could yet shed light upon it. Stay sharp to survive in an intense first-person horror experience."

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (Available October 17)

"The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of standalone, cinematic branching horror games where the decisions you make in the game determine the story and the outcome you receive. In House of Ashes, a military unit, accompanied by a CIA field operative, is ordered to investigate a suspected underground chemical weapons facility. Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions face the Unit as they strive to navigate a subterranean labyrinth and escape the terrifying threat. Will they each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and their personal rivalries to fight together as one?"

If you're not a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, and are just a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you still have a horror game to enjoy this month, and unlike the games above, it's a free download to keep. More specifically, for the month of October, all PS Plus subscribers can download The Callisto Protocol for free, which was just released last December. In other words, it's much newer than these other games.

The Callisto Protocol (Available Now)

"In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon."