PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available

The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.

In total, PS Plus Essential subscribers can download three games in total over the course of October 2022. Those games include Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot. While all three of these games are playable across both PS5 and PS4, only Hot Wheels Unleashed is arriving on PS Plus with a native PS5 version. Conversely, both Injustice 2 and Superhot are only available as PS4 titles, although they can still be experienced on PS5 via the console's backward compatible function.

Likely the best thing about this group of PS Plus games for October 2022 is the variety. Within this lineup, PlayStation is giving out a racing game, a fighting game, and a first-person shooter with puzzle elements. All in all, there's surely something in this group that most PS5 and PS4 fans will find to their own enjoyment.

If you'd like to learn more about these new free games that are available on PS Plus this month, you can find descriptions and trailers of each title down below.

Hot Wheels Unleashed

"Collect, build and race in this fantastic arcade sim based on the Hot Wheels universe. Earn new vehicles then take them to the track to race side by side with friends in two-player split-screen, or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges. Once you've raced, why not try and build your own course? Create amazing layout inside and outside the track editor. Add loops, special boosters, obstacles, and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races, then share your creation online for other players to try."

Injustice 2

"The creators of Mortal Kombat return to the DC universe with the biggest superhuman roster. Select from twisted versions of iconic heroes and supervillains and bring epic-scale battles to awe-inspiring locations across the globe. Take on other players locally and online, or immerse yourself in the story-driven single-player campaign as Batman struggles against Superman's regime. You'll earn gear after every match to equip, customize and evolve your roster."

Superhot

"Blurring the lines between cautious strategy and unbridled mayhem, Superhot is the FPS in which time moves only when you move. No regenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It's just you, outnumbered and outgunned, grabbing the weapons of fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and maneuver through a hurricane of slow-motion bullets. Superhot's polished, minimalist visual language helps you concentrate on the most important – on the fluidity of gameplay and cinematic beauty of the fight."