PlayStation Plus Premium Adds 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and More

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers have today gained access to 20 new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS3, PSP, and PS1 platforms. Since first launching the new tiers of PS Plus earlier in 2022, Sony has slowly been beefing up the game libraries that PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers can access. Now, those libraries have gotten drastically larger today thanks to this new influx of titles.

As a whole, September 2022's new additions to PS Plus Premium and Extra might be the best that we've seen in months. Titles like Deathloop, Assassin's Creed Origins, Watch Dogs 2, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 are just a handful of the games from PS5 and PS4 that subscribers can now look to download and play as part of their membership.

Additionally, Sony is beefing up the collection of "classic" PlayStation games that are available through PS Plus. While these throwback games can only be played through PS Plus Premium, a slate of six titles from PS3, PS1, and PSP have now been added to the service. Specifically, those who are fans of the iconic PlayStation series Sly Cooper will be most thrilled about these new additions. PS Plus Premium has now added the entire Sly Cooper saga in the form of The Sly Collection and Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time to go along with the spin-off entry Bentley's Hackpack. In short, this is a really diverse lineup of new additions for September that goes along with an already strong group of free games for PS Plus Essential.

If you would like to find the full slate of games that are now available across PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra, you can find each respective list down below.

PS Plus Premium and Extra

Deathloop | PS5



Assassin's Creed Origins | PS4



Watch Dogs 2 | PS4



Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | PS4



Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition | PS4



Chicory: A Colorful Tale | PS4



Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game 5 | PS4, PS5



Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX | PS4, PS5



Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show | PS4



Rayman Legends | PS4



Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition | PS4

PS Plus Premium Classics