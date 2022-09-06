New PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Now Available

The new PlayStation Plus free games for September 2022 have finally arrived. These are just the regular monthly free games as the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog update will arrive later in September. As previously revealed, the new titles available at all levels of PlayStation Plus from Essential up through Premium this month include Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem.

There are, as usual, all the typical caveats here. For example, both Need for Speed Heat and Granblue Fantasy: Versus are available for the PlayStation 4 while Toem is available for the PlayStation 5. All three of the titles will only be available to claim for a limited time, and even then only to PlayStation Plus subscribers. All tiers of PlayStation Plus -- Extra and Premium included -- can grab these with PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers being the baseline.

"Set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover mysteries in this hand-drawn adventure game," the official description from PlayStation of Toem, the lone PlayStation 5 title included in the monthly games this time around, reads. "Chat with quirky characters, solve their problems by snapping neat photos, and make your way through a relaxing landscape."

As noted above, September 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games are Granblue Fantasy: Versus for the PlayStation 4, Need for Speed Heat for the PlayStation 4, and Toem for the PlayStation 5. These are now available and will be so through October 3rd. Additionally, the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus with PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium is currently available in major regions of the globe where PlayStation Plus is offered, and all of the above games are available to grab at all tiers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation in general right here.

