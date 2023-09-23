PS5 Deal Gives New Owners a Free Game

PlayStation has introduced a new program that gives new PS5 owners a free PlayStation Studios game just for owning a console. The promotion which was spotted this week without much fanfare from PlayStation is mean to encourage people to upgrade their consoles from a PS4 to a PS5 if they haven't already and is aptly called the "Upgrader Program." For those who are eligible for the deal, you'll be able to choose one of 12 different games that are included in the promotion to be downloaded for free after you've finished setting up your new PS5 console.

The catch, of course, is that this offer has a limited window of availability on it, and it's a window that won't do longtime PS5 owners any favors. The deal in question ends on October 20th and is geared explicitly towards new PS5 owners.

PS5 Upgrader Program

A support page on the PlayStation site is all we have to go off of right now when it comes to details on this deal. It says those wishing to capitalize on the Upgrader Program must "purchase and activate a new PS5 console by October 20, 2023." That gives a deadline for when the deal will end, but not really for when it'll start, so it's unclear if those who bought a PS5 earlier in the week before the deal went public are eligible for the Upgrader Program. Given that the deal was only just now spotted and started making the rounds over the weekend, it's likely that we'll get a bit more details from PlayStation next week if the deal is promoted more.

If you are an owner of a brand new PS5, however, you've got a free game coming your way. Once you set up your console between now and October 20th, you should see a popup that prompts you to download a free game of your choice. All of the 12 options are or started out as PlayStation exclusives with most of them coming from PlayStation Studios developers except for Death Stranding: Director's Cut which was made first for the PS5 by Kojima Productions.

The full list of the 12 games to pick from can be found below:

PS5 Upgrader Program Games

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Demon's Souls

The Last of Us Part I

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Returnal

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Death Stranding: Director's Cut

While PlayStation could've run this program at any point, the fact that it's going live now and ends on October 20th seems like a pretty clear side promotion for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The first two Spider-Man games were both released on the PS4 as well as the PS5, so you didn't need to upgrade then, but with many likely on the fence about upgrading now that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a PS5 exclusive, the Upgrader Program might end up being the push PlayStation is likely hoping it will be.