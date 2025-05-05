PlayStation Plus Users Want to Cancel, But Are “Scared” to Lose One Huge Feature

PlayStation Plus subscribers have expressed a desire to cancel their subscription to the Sony subscription service, however, they are “scared” of losing access to one major feature, and as a result, they can’t cut the chord. Obviously, the main attraction of any tier of PlayStation Plus are the “free games.” Some tiers have more free games than others, but this is the main appeal of even the standard tier, PS Plus Essential. However, it is not the free games keeping some subscribers attached to the subscription service, but an exclusive feature that comes with PS Plus.

Over on Reddit, one PlayStation Plus subscriber recently revealed they are thinking of ending their PS Plus subscription, citing the usual complaints: the current state of the economy and no need for all the free games because they have a huge backlog as is. Whether this PlayStation fan let their lapsed subscription stay cancelled or not, we don’t know, but the comments reveal that many PlayStation Plus subscribers are staying subscribed not because of the free games, but because of the cloud saves, a feature you only get with PS Plus.

“Watch out for no cloud saves. People forget PlayStation Plus is how you get that feature,” reads the top comment on the post. “Lack of cloud saves scares me from ending fully,” reads a second top comment.

Replying to these replies, a third comment adds: “Yeah this is how I lost all my PS4 saves when I moved to PS5 but sold my PS4 before it came. I just assumed it was like my Xbox where everyone got free cloud saves, big mistake on my part.”

To this end, let this post serve as a PSA for those thinking about cancelling their subscription to PS Plus. Not only do you lose access to every free game available and downloaded through the service, but you lose access to some other features as well, chiefly cloud saves. If you don’t use cloud saves, then this isn’t an issue, but many rely on cloud saves and will want to sort this out before cancelling their subscription.

