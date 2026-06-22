Sony Sending Out Free PlayStation Plus Premium

Sony is sending out free PlayStation Plus Premium to PS5 users, but it is currently unclear how widespread the giveaway is. PS Plus Premium, for those who do not know, is the most expensive tier of the Sony subscription service. A month of it costs $17.99, though it can be had at a discount if purchased in 3-month or 12-month blocks, with the former running at $49.99 and the latter running at $159.99. It’s not cheap, but it’s the price PlayStation fans pay for the combined access to the PS Plus Extra library of PS4 and PS5 games, as well as exclusive access to the PS Plus Classic Games catalog, which consists of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games.

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Over on Reddit, one user showed an alert they got on their console, which revealed to them that Sony had sent them a free seven days of PS Plus Premium. The PlayStation user has never been subscribed to PS Plus Premium, which appears to be the requirement to trigger the offer, but even then the offer is not universal and is seemingly being done at random. Whatever the case, PlayStation users should keep an eye out for their alerts, because there may be a free trial of PS Plus Premium waiting for them. This is not the first time Sony has done this type of giveaway, but it’s not common. Every time it is random, though, and this time is no exception. The question always is: how limited? So far, this round seems very limited.

Be Careful Redeming Free PS Plus

“Enjoy seven days of PlayStation Plus Premium for free,” reads the alert from Sony. Discover a huge range of PlayStation Plus benefits that give you more of what you love.

Redeem the voucher code below by 5 July, and you can enjoy seven days of PlayStation Plus Premium for free. That means seven days of online multiplayer, Game Trials for select titles, access to the Classics Catalogue and Game Catalogue, and more great perks.”

What’s currently unclear is whether or not this trial rolls over into a subscription. The alert above continues by noting PS Plus Premium is a recurring subscription that renews automatically, but it’s possible this is just a disclaimer Sony has to include because it would seem incredibly predatory to give out free seven-day trials that roll over into subscriptions. Surely that is not allowed. That said, Sony did recently make a pretty anti-consumer change to PlayStation Plus, so I guess the possibility can’t be entirely written off.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.