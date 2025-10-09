PS5 Game Just Made Free With PS Plus Hailed as “Masterpiece”

There is a new PlayStation Plus free game available to PS5 users that has been hailed as a “masterpiece” by those who have played it. The new free PS Plus game is available to subscribers across all tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. That said, subscribers to the Sony subscription service only have a limited time to grab it. More specifically, anyone interested in claiming the PS5 game that normally costs $60 on the PlayStation Store will need to do so before November 4, when the offer expires.

As part of October’s PlayStation Plus games lineup, PlayStation Plus subscribers across all tiers can download Alan Wake 2 for free. As you may know, the PS5 survival-horror game was released back in 2023 by developer Remedy Entertainment as the long-awaited sequel to 2010’s Alan Wake. While the wait was long, it was worth it. Upon release, the survival-horror game garnered an 89 on Metacritic, and picked up many nominations at The Game Awards, including for Game of the Year. It did not win this particular award, but it did pick up wins for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction. Suffice to say, perhaps it should come as no surprise that PlayStation Plus subscribers are enjoying it.

“A One-of-a-Kind Gameplay Experience”

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, one of the top posts right now is a post about the new addition to the subscription service, urging everyone who hasn’t tried the game to check it out.

“Like it hasn’t been said enough already, please give Alan Wake 2 a try,” reads the post in question. “As if Control wasn’t enough, this game has some of the most creative art directions in gaming. Sam Lake’s cinematic vision is on another level, something that can’t be replicated. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind gameplay experience.”

“It really is a masterpiece that every PS Plus subscriber should give a chance. I still think about it all the time, nearly two years later,” reads one of the comments on the post, in agreement.

Another comment adds: “If you’re a fan of Twin Peaks, Silent Hill, Silence of the Lambs, The Shining, From, and Dark, this game is a must-play.”

What You Need to Know

If you decide to check out Alan Wake 2 now, which is free with PlayStation Plus for the next month, you should know that while it can be enjoyed and enjoyed greatly as a standalone experience, it is also enhanced greatly by playing the first game. They are connected. Meanwhile, horror games are usually shorter, but not Alan Wake 2. If you play it via PS Plus, be prepared to set aside roughly 20 to 30 hours with the sequel.

Of course, not everyone who has played the horror game has loved it. It’s not just these PS Plus subscribers and critics, though. Alan Wake 2 notably has a 4.72 out of 5 on the PlayStation Store, for example. The majority who have played it have not just enjoyed it, but have loved it, including us. In our review, we called it “Remedy’s Best Game Yet.”

As for the future of Alan Wake, we do not know. Remedy Entertainment has talked about a potential Alan Wake 3, but hasn’t promised anything. Considering Alan Wake 2 did not light the world on fire commercially, a follow-up is far from a guarantee.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.