PlayStation Plus Change Blasted as “The Most Anti-Consumer Thing of All Time”

A recent PlayStation Plus change made by Sony has not gone down well with PlayStation fans across PS4 and PS5, with some going as far as to label it “the most anti-consumer thing of all time.” Since its inception, PlayStation Plus has gone through a few changes. For example, there was a time when multiplayer wasn’t locked behind it. There was once only one single tier; now there are three. The last couple of years, though, the subscription service hasn’t really changed at all, unless you count price increases. Now, Sony seems to be experimenting once again, and it’s not going over well.

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Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, one of the big talking points has been the staggered release dates for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games for the month of June. Previously, once a month, new games were added to the libraries of the middle and most expensive tiers of the Sony subscription service. This month, rather than dump the games all at the same time, Sony has been slowly releasing them across the month. It has not said why it’s doing this and whether it’s going to be a permanent change, but if it’s paying attention to feedback, it is a change that probably won’t stick around.

The issues with this new change are not limited to a single complaint. For one, subscribers have noted that depending on when your subscription any given month is expiring, you could now end up short-changed on games if some of the rollout happens after your deadline. Others say it kills the hype for the lineup when one of the bigger games isn’t added until the end of the month. Meanwhile, others are worried this will be an excuse to shrink the lineup in the future.

“The staggered release dates is the most anti-consumer thing of all time; if your sub is expiring, you are short-changed,” writes one subscriber. “I can also see this having a knock-on effect of titles being pulled back in volume even further. This has shrinkflation written all over it.

“Spreading the games throughout the month is terrible,” reads a second reply. Meanwhile, a third adds: “Need them to drop the new release schedule thing they’re trying in the nearest garbage bin because it’s an awful idea.”

It’s unlikely Sony has deployed this change in release strategy for a single month; however, it is possible it was part of the Days of Play promotion and only for this. We will find out next month. In the meantime, the next drop of games is coming on June 23, which will see Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Life is Strange: Double Exposure added.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.