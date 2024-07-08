PlayStation Plus Giving Out Free Premium Trials to Select Users

Sony has started to dole out free upgrades of PlayStation Plus Premium to existing subscribers of the service. Since 2022, Sony has offered three tiers of its PS Plus service which include PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. The Essential option is all that’s needed at a baseline level to get the standard perks tied to PS Plus, while the Extra and Premium offerings give members an extensive catalog of games they can play. Now, as a way of trying to get more PS Plus members to subscribe to the more expensive versions of the service, Sony seems to be issuing limited-time free trials at random.

Reported on Reddit (via PlayStation Lifestyle), Sony has started the process of sending PlayStation users trials of PS Plus Premium. These free versions of the highest-end PS Plus offering have simply been appearing in the notifications channel of the PS5 console and have been auto-enrolling members in the service. This trial lasts 14 days in total, which isn’t very long, but it at least gives members time to check out some of the many titles that are part of the PS Plus Game Catalog.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Generally speaking, these free trials seem pretty random and there’s no way to guarantee that you’ll get one for yourself. Still, some users on Reddit have reported that these free versions of PS Plus Premium have shown up not long after they let their PS Plus subscription expire. As such, Sony seems to be pushing out these trials to those that it knows have a history of subscribing to PS Plus as a way to once again get them into the fold. Still, even if you get one of these free versions of PS Plus Premium, you should make sure that you’re not automatically enrolled to subscribe to the service once the trial comes to a close.

Have you received a free version of PS Plus Premium for yourself recently (or in the past)? Or are you already subscribed to PS Plus Premium to begin with? Be sure to let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.