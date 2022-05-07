PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love Surprise Free PS5 Game

✖

PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with a special PS5 freebie. Last generation, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 were treated to some great free games. And on occasion, subscribers were treated to brand new games on the day of their release. The most notable example of this was Rocket League, which has since gone free-to-play. One of the other more prominent examples of this was Furi, one of 2016's hidden gems from French developer The Games Baker. This week, the game got a free PS5 upgrade out of nowhere, which means PS Plus subscribers got a bonus free PS5 game in addition to their May free games.

When Furi was released back in 2016, PS Plus subscribers gushed over the game. Six years later, they are gushing over it all again. How good the PS5 upgrade is, we don't know, but it includes Furi: One More Fight DLC, which the original offer didn't. An action shoot 'em up boss rush game, Furi is a game all about precision and fine margins, so any technical improvements made possible by the PS5 will be very welcomed. If the improvements aren't enough to entice you to double-dip and play it again, then maybe the new content will.

The surprise nature of the release, the freebie element, and the new content is enough to have many excited, especially those over on the popular PlayStation Plus Reddit page.

"This is one of the best games I've played on PS4. Sadly, I never got around to beating it but everything from the crisp gameplay to the cell-shaded style and the challenging bosses is spot on in Furi. Would recommend this to hack n slash fans," said on Playstation Plus subscriber of the news over on Reddit. "Bro f**k yes! I can't wait to play it again but on next-gen. I still play the f**k out of this game to this day," adds another PS Plus subscriber.

As for the game itself, it specifically debuted on July 5, 2016. Upon release, it garnered high 70s on Metacritic, which is solid, but far from enough to call the game critically acclaimed. However, while the game didn't do quite enough for critics, it found many fans, partially thanks to PlayStation Plus. Years later, it's widely considered one of the hidden gems of last generation.

"You were captured. Look what they've done to you... The jailer is the key, kill him and you'll be free," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Fight your way free in this ultra-responsive, fast-paced sword fighting and dual-stick shooting game."

