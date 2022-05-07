New PS4 and PS5 Console Exclusive Is Officially Dead

✖

A new PS4 and PS5 console exclusive is more or less officially dead. So far this year, PlayStation has released the likes of Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West, two massive exclusive games. These were first-party PlayStation exclusives though, which are usually very high quality from top to bottom. Second and third-party exclusives aren't so reliable. Over the years, third-party and second-party deals have given PlayStation players exclusives and consoles exclusives like Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Detroit Become Human. These various partnerships have also provided the likes of Babylon's Fall, which released earlier this year via PC, PS4, PS5 from Square Enix and PlatinumGames.

The former has delivered some of the greatest games of all time over the years and many great PlayStation exclusives. Meanwhile, the latter is responsible for games and series like Bayonetta, NieR Automata, Astral Chain, and Vanquish. PlatinumGames has delivered some classics since its inception in 2007, but the Japanese studio has also delivered some stinkers, such as The Legend of Korra, Star Fox Zero, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan, and now Babylon's Fall.

Babylon's Fall is an action RPG that was released back on March 3, 2022. Upon release, the game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 40 to 46, depending on the platform. This not only makes it one of the biggest flops of the year, but given the context, and who is involved, it makes it one of the biggest flops of all time.

All of that said, it should come as no surprise that the game is already dead. At one point this week, the game had only one concurrent player on Steam. Meanwhile, it never managed to have more than 76 concurrent players on the platform at any point this week. It's dead on Steam. How the game is doing on PS5 and PS4, we don't know, because PlayStation doesn't divulge data on concurrent players, but it's safe to assume it's in equally bad shape on PlayStation platforms.

Not only is Babylon's Fall only two months old, but it was pitched as a live service-like game, which makes its player count all the more troubling for PlatinumGames and Square Enix. With how few people are playing it and how horribly it has reviewed, it's safe to assume the game is dead in the water.

