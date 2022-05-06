PlayStation Plus Leaks Reveal First Free PS1 Games

✖

Two separate leaks have revealed the first free PS1 games that will be included with the launch of PlayStation Plus Premium when it debuts next month. In June, PlayStation Plus is expanding with two new tiers dubbed PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. The former is simply the marriage of the current iteration of PS Plus and PS Now. The latter is this plus access to PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. Ahead of the release of these two new tiers, some of the PlayStation games from yesteryear subscribers to PS Plus Premium will be getting have leaked.

The first leak comes the way of The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea, which recently rated Syphon Filter and Syphon Filter 2 for release. This could possibly hint at a Syphon Filter collection or some type of re-release, but what seems more likely is these games have been re-rated for PS Plus Premium.

The other leak comes courtesy of the backend of PSN. More specifically, Tekken 2 and Mr. Driller were recently -- and without explanation -- uploaded to the backend of PSN. Again, could this be representative of some type of Bandai Namco collection? Sure, but the timing makes this an unlikely possibility.

If you're keeping track, that's four PS1 PS Plus Premium games that have already leaked. If that's what these leaks are, it begs the question if every PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP game will leak in a similar fashion before the release of PS Plus Premium. With these leaks getting more attention, it's possible all parties will be more careful going forward, but game rating boards, in particular, don't care what they leak so they could be the goldmine going forward.

As always, we will keep you updated. In the meantime, take these four games with a grain of salt. While something is happening with them, we don't know what. On the surface level, this seems to have something to do with PS Plus Premium, but we can't confirm this.

As the situation develops, be sure to catch up on all of the latest PlayStation news -- including not just the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official news, reviews, previews, interviews, and deals -- by clicking here.