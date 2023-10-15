PlayStation Plus Finally Adding Highly Requested Feature With Major Caveats

PS Plus is about to get a whole lot better, but not for everyone.

Sony has announced that it will soon be bringing a highly requested feature to PlayStation Plus that subscribers have been wanting to see for quite some time. Following the addition of PS Plus Extra and Premium back in 2023, Sony has slowly been bolstering these tiers more and more to help subscribers feel like they're getting ample value for their money. And despite the higher costs of each, Sony might now be adding a new addition that could convince many to bump up their subscription tier.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Sony outlined that it would finally be releasing cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus later this month. This means that subscribers of PS Plus will now be able to play select games without needing to download them natively to their console. At launch, Sony says it will have a select handful of games from the PS Plus Game Catalog, Game Trials, and other titles from the broader PlayStation library available to play. Some of the most notable games include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima, Fortnite, Dead Island 2, Resident Evil 4, and Horizon Forbidden West. As for its release date, this service is planning to go live on October 30 in North America.

The biggest problem with PlayStation Plus finally giving subscribers access to cloud streaming is twofold. For starters, this feature is solely going to be available on PlayStation 5. Even though this is Sony's primary console at this point in time, it means that those subbed to the service who only own a PlayStation 4 can't take advantage of this perk. Secondly, cloud streaming is being locked behind the PS Plus Premium version of the membership. This is Sony's most expensive tier of the platform and clocks in at a hefty $160 per year.

Additional PS Plus Cloud Streaming Features

Outside of broadly being able to stream games, Sony has announced that it will be adding a variety of other features that PlayStation Plus Premium members will be able to access. Some of these include enhanced audio, varying high quality resolutions that can be used to stream games, and the ability to capture screenshots and videos. All in all, cloud streaming is something that should make PS Plus far more valuable in the future is gives prospective subscribers a better reason to drop their money on the service. Whether or not customers will look to make the jump to the Premium offering solely for streaming remains to be seen, though.

Features

● Downloadable content and in-game purchases will be available for PS5 game streaming, including DLC and add-ons – similar to purchases from downloadable games.

● High quality resolution options, including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output.

● Enhanced audio with support for all PS5 audio capabilities including 5.1 and 7.1 as well as Tempest 3D Audiotech.

● Capture screenshots and record up to 3 minutes of video, which will be downloaded to your Media Gallery on PS5 and also available in the Media Gallery on PS App