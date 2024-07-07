PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Beloved PS4 Horror Game to Less Than $2

A new sale on the PlayStation Store has discounted a hugely popular horror game from the PlayStation 4 era for almost nothing. At this point in time, Valve’s Steam marketplace is having some of the best video game discounts as its annual Summer Sale is in full swing. For those on PlayStation platforms that might be looking for deals on par with what Steam is currently offering up, though, one notable discount on the PS Store should be pounced on before it comes to an end.

As of this moment, the first-person horror title Outlast can be purchased on the PlayStation Store for only $1.99. This represents a 90% discount as the game typically retails for $19.99. First released in 2013, Outlast was one of the most popular horror games in the early days of the PS4. It went on to spawn multiple sequels and spin-offs of its own which have continued to come about into 2024.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re looking to snatch up nearly the entire Outlast series, you can do so for relatively cheap on the PlayStation Store until July 18th. Outlast 2 has also seen a huge discount to bring it down to $2.99. Conversely, you can buy Outlast Trinity which contains both Outlast and Outlast 2 along with the Outlast: Whistleblower DLC, which takes place before the events of the first game, for only $5.89.

To learn more about Outlast and what it entails, you can get a look at the horror classic’s description and trailer attached at the bottom of the page.

Outlast

“In the remote mountains of Colorado, horrors wait inside Mount Massive Asylum. A long-abandoned home for the mentally ill, recently re-opened by the “research and charity” branch of the transnational Murkoff Corporation, the asylum has been operating in strict secrecy… until now.

Acting on a tip from an anonymous source, independent journalist Miles Upshur breaks into the facility, and what he discovers walks a terrifying line between science and religion, nature and something else entirely. Once inside, his only hope of escape lies with the terrible truth at the heart of Mount Massive.

Outlast is a true survival horror experience which aims to show that the most terrifying monsters of all come from the human mind.”