PlayStation Store Cuts Popular PS5 Shooter’s Price by Over $50 for Very Limited Time

A popular shooter on PS5 that only released a little over a year ago is now $50 off on the PlayStation Store in a deal that ends extremely soon. As of this moment, the PS Store is having a variety of great promotions all running at the same time. This has resulted in quite literally thousands of games across PS5 and PS4 receiving sizable sales at once. Naturally, with so many PlayStation games marked down at the same time, it’s a bit hard to figure out what the best deals on the marketplace might be. Fortunately, we’ve discovered the one offer above all others that is far too good to pass up.

The PS5 game in question that has been so drastically discounted is that of RoboCop: Rogue City. Developed by Teyon, Rogue City was released at the end of 2023 and is a tie-in with the hit RoboCop film franchise. While games based on movies typically aren’t all that well-received, the opposite has been true for RoboCop: Rogue City as it boasts a strong 4.36/5 star rating on the PS Store at the time of this writing. Those who have played it have praised its gunplay and its world, which is said to be incredibly reminiscent of the original RoboCop movies.

As for this offer for RoboCop: Rogue City, the game is currently marked all the way down to a mere $8.99. Typically, retails for $59.99, which means that buyers can save a whopping $51 with this promo. This is far and away the lowest price that RoboCop: Rogue City has ever been sold for as previous deals have never seen it dip below $20.

The main caveat with this PS Store sale, though, is that it’s expiring shortly. Specifically, this deal will end at 3:00am ET on the morning of March 4th. As such, there are less than 24 hours remaining to cop (pun intended) RoboCop for this incredibly low price. So if you’re at all interested in the game, you’ll want to act very fast.

RoboCop: Rogue City

Become the legendary part man, part machine, all cop hero and bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit.